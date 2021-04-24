play-icon Created with Sketch.

ITV News Reporter Sam Holder tried to keep up with Dabirul Choudhury as he took part in the challenge

A 101-year-old who was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore to walk 50 laps of his garden everyday and all while fasting for Ramadan, has been joined by 10,000 other people in 130 cities across the world to raise money for charity.

During the lockdown in the spring of 2020, Dabirul Islam Choudhury raised more than £420,000 walking laps of his garden and was awarded an OBE for his Herculean efforts.

This year, he's challenging himself again and on Saturday was joined by a myriad of others as they raised money for the partner charities of CHS TV’s Ramadan Family Commitment initiative, helping families and victims affected by Covid-19 worldwide, as well as people in refugee camps.

The challenge saw people walk in their local park or garden, with the aim of reaching 1.5 million steps by everybody taking part.

Walkers from across the world took part in the challenge. Credit: ITV News

So far they've raised more than £18,000, but the centenarian's eyes are set on more than doubling last year's total.

Speaking to ITV News as he took part in Saturday's event, Mr Choudhury said that while the challenge was "difficult" it was for the "good" and "benefit" of others.

"The people who are starving, who are dying. They will be happy if I walk and get money," he said.

The aim was to complete 1.5 million steps worldwide. Credit: ITV News

Speaking ahead of the walk, Mr Choudhury’s son, Atique, said: “My father has always been a very active and giving person.

“He is determined to help those in need, especially families of those who have lost loved ones due to the deadly virus.”

He might be 101, but Dabirul Islam Choudhury is showing no signs of slowing down. Credit: ITV News

Inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore, Mr Choudhury raised more than £420,000 last year for various charities and the NHS by walking 970 laps of his garden in Bow, east London, in May, also during Ramadan.

When he was made an OBE in October he said: “I feel proud they have honoured me for the efforts I have done. I thank everybody from the bottom of my heart.”

Donations can be made via Mr Choudbury's JustGiving page.