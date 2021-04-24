A 71-year-old woman was injured by a flying turtle after it smashed through a windscreen in a freak road accident.

The woman was a passenger in her daughter's car on Florida's Interstate 95 when a turtle smashed through the car window and hit her causing her to suffer a gash on the forehead, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

The daughter pulled over and got help from another motorist. According to a 911 recording, both were surprised by what they found.

“There is a turtle in there,” the man can be overheard saying.

“A turtle!” the daughter exclaimed. “An actual turtle?”

The gash drew a lot of blood, but the woman was not seriously hurt. And neither was the turtle.

It just had a few scratches on its shell and was released back into the nearby woods, Port Orange police officer Andre Fleming said.

The turtle was likely crossing the interstate and got knocked into the air by another vehicle.

"I swear to God this lady has the worst luck of anything," the daughter told the 911 operator as she tended to her injured mother.