Covid: UK death toll rises by 11 as 1,712 new confirmed cases reported

A further 11 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, the latest government figures show.

It brings the UK total death toll based on that measure to 127,428.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 151,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 9am on Sunday there had been a further 1,712 lab-confirmed cases in the UK - bringing the total to 4,404,882.

England

In England, a further seven Covid-19 deaths were recorded.

Wales

Three new Covid deaths were reported by Public Health Wales in Sunday's update.

Scotland

One new death of a person who had tested positive for Covid-19 was reported in Scotland, but health authorities stressed Register Offices are generally closed at weekends.

Northern Ireland

No new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in Northern Ireland.