Oscars 2021: Stars prepare for an Academy Awards like no other

Credit: AP

An Oscars unlike any before is finally taking place on Sunday night, after Covid-delays and despite cinemas having been closed for much of the past 12 months.

British names are being tipped for success at the 93rd Academy Awards - moved from February because of the pandemic.

Ahead of Sunday's ceremony, ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar sat down with DJ and Baftas presenter Edith Bowman, to discuss who the likely winners will be and how red carpet ceremonies have been changed by the pandemic.

Unscripted - Listen to the full awards season special

Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan, Pieces Of A Woman actress Vanessa Kirby and The Father’s Olivia Colman are all nominated.

The Father’s Sir Anthony Hopkins, Sound Of Metal’s Riz Ahmed, Mank’s Gary Oldman, Judas And The Black Messiah’s Daniel Kaluuya and Sacha Baron Cohen’s The Trial Of The Chicago 7 are also in the running.

Presenters on the night include Brad Pitt, Regina King and Harrison Ford - but there will be no host.

Some nominees will appear from London and other international locations, but the ceremony, this year featuring one of the most diverse group of nominees ever, will mostly take place in Los Angeles.

The nominations in full:

Best picture

  • The Father

  • Judas and the Black Messiah

  • Mank

  • Minari

  • Nomadland

  • Promising Young Woman

  • Sound of Metal

  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best director

  • Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round

  • David Fincher - Mank

  • Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

  • Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

  • Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

Actor in a leading role

  • Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

  • Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

  • Anthony Hopkins - The Father

  • Steven Yeun - Minari

  • Gary Oldman - Mank

Actress in a leading role

  • Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

  • Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

  • Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

  • Frances McDormand - Nomadland

  • Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best supporting actress

  • Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

  • Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

  • Olivia Colman - The Father

  • Amanda Seyfried - Mank

  • Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari

Best supporting actor

  • Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

  • Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

  • Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami

  • Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

  • Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Original screenplay

  • Judas and the Black Messiah

  • Minari

  • Promising Young Woman

  • Sound of Metal

  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Adapted screenplay

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

  • The Father

  • Nomadland

  • One Night In Miami

  • The White Tiger

International Feature Film

  • Another Round - Denmark

  • Better Days - Hong Kong

  • The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia

  • Collective - Romani

  • Quo Vadis, Aida - Bosnia and Herzegovina