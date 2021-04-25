Oscars 2021: Stars prepare for an Academy Awards like no other
An Oscars unlike any before is finally taking place on Sunday night, after Covid-delays and despite cinemas having been closed for much of the past 12 months.
British names are being tipped for success at the 93rd Academy Awards - moved from February because of the pandemic.
Ahead of Sunday's ceremony, ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar sat down with DJ and Baftas presenter Edith Bowman, to discuss who the likely winners will be and how red carpet ceremonies have been changed by the pandemic.
Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan, Pieces Of A Woman actress Vanessa Kirby and The Father’s Olivia Colman are all nominated.
The Father’s Sir Anthony Hopkins, Sound Of Metal’s Riz Ahmed, Mank’s Gary Oldman, Judas And The Black Messiah’s Daniel Kaluuya and Sacha Baron Cohen’s The Trial Of The Chicago 7 are also in the running.
Presenters on the night include Brad Pitt, Regina King and Harrison Ford - but there will be no host.
Some nominees will appear from London and other international locations, but the ceremony, this year featuring one of the most diverse group of nominees ever, will mostly take place in Los Angeles.
The nominations in full:
Best picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best director
Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Chloe Zhao - Nomadland
Actor in a leading role
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Steven Yeun - Minari
Gary Oldman - Mank
Actress in a leading role
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Best supporting actress
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari
Best supporting actor
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Original screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Adapted screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
The White Tiger
International Feature Film
Another Round - Denmark
Better Days - Hong Kong
The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia
Collective - Romani