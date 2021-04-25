An Oscars unlike any before is finally taking place on Sunday night, after Covid-delays and despite cinemas having been closed for much of the past 12 months.

British names are being tipped for success at the 93rd Academy Awards - moved from February because of the pandemic.

Ahead of Sunday's ceremony, ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar sat down with DJ and Baftas presenter Edith Bowman, to discuss who the likely winners will be and how red carpet ceremonies have been changed by the pandemic.

Unscripted - Listen to the full awards season special

Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan, Pieces Of A Woman actress Vanessa Kirby and The Father’s Olivia Colman are all nominated.

The Father’s Sir Anthony Hopkins, Sound Of Metal’s Riz Ahmed, Mank’s Gary Oldman, Judas And The Black Messiah’s Daniel Kaluuya and Sacha Baron Cohen’s The Trial Of The Chicago 7 are also in the running.

Presenters on the night include Brad Pitt, Regina King and Harrison Ford - but there will be no host.

Some nominees will appear from London and other international locations, but the ceremony, this year featuring one of the most diverse group of nominees ever, will mostly take place in Los Angeles.

The nominations in full:

Best picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round

David Fincher - Mank

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

Minari - Lee Isaac Chung

Actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Steven Yeun - Minari

Gary Oldman - Mank

Actress in a leading role

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best supporting actress

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari

Best supporting actor

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night In Miami

The White Tiger

International Feature Film