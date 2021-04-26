Iran sentences Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to 'another year in prison'

Iran has sentenced Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to a year in prison on charges of “propaganda activities against the regime”, according to reports.

The UK-Iranian national has also been banned from leaving Iran for another year.

Her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told Emtedad news website on Monday: “Nazanin Zaghari was sentenced to one year in prison and one year ban from leaving the country on charges of propaganda against the Islamic Republic.”

More follows.