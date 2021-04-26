Oscars 2021: Full list of winners as Nomadland director Chloe Zhao makes history
Director Chloé Zhao made history at the Oscars as her road movie Nomadland snapped up three big prizes.
The movie - which centres on an American woman who loses everything in the Great Recession and begins living in a van as a nomad - won best film, best director and best actress.
The 93rd Academy Awards also saw Sir Anthony Hopkins win the best actor Oscar, defeating the late Chadwick Boseman, while Daniel Kaluuya won the best supporting actor prize.
Attendance at the Oscars was limited to 170 people this year due to the pandemic. Audience members rotated in and out during the ceremony and were asked to wear a mask when not on camera.
International nominees accepted their prizes from remote hubs. Many British nominees gathered at the BFI in London's Southbank.
The prizes were mainly handed out at Union Station in Los Angeles as producers said they wanted the ceremony to resemble a film.
Zhao, who was born in China, is the first woman of colour to win the award for directing, and the second woman in history.
The only other woman to win the directing prize is Kathryn Bigelow, who was honoured for The Hurt Locker in 2010.
The movie's star Frances McDormand also scooped up the best actress prize.
McDormand, who has now won three best actress Oscars, howled on stage as the film won the best picture gong.
It was a tribute to Nomadland production sound mixer Michael Wolf Snyder, who died at the age of 35 earlier this year.
Sir Anthony, 83, who did not attend the ceremony, is the oldest winner of the best actor category. He won for his performance in The Father, about a man slipping into dementia, defeating presumptive favourite Boseman.
Boseman, who died last year aged 43 after being diagnosed with colon cancer, was nominated for his performance as an ambitious trumpeter in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Kaluuya, who was born in London to Ugandan parents, is the first black British winner of the best supporting actor prize. He was awarded for his portrayal of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in Judas And The Black Messiah.
In his acceptance speech, Kaluuya told of his admiration for Hampton, who was shot and killed by police in Chicago in 1969 when he was 21.
“When they played divide and conquer, we say unite and ascend,” Kaluuya said.
He said: “There’s so much work to do guys and that’s on everyone in this room. This ain’t no single man job. We’ve got work to do."
Kaluuya added: “My mum met my dad, they had sex, it’s amazing. I’m here. I’m so happy to be alive so I’m going to celebrate that tonight.”
British filmmaker Emerald Fennell won best original screenplay for her directorial debut Promising Young Woman and fought back tears as she delivered her acceptance speech.
The filmmaker, who was also pregnant during the shoot, joked she was crossing her legs during production.
She paid tribute to the cast and crew, who made the film over a 23-day shoot.
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller won the prize for best adapted screenplay for their work on the drama film The Father.
Yuh-Jung Youn won the best supporting actress prize for Minari. She is the first Korean actress to win an Oscar award.
She joked about meeting actor Brad Pitt in person, as he announced her win. She said: “Where were you while we were filming in person?”
She questioned how she could win over fellow nominee Glenn Close, and paid tribute to other nominees, saying she “doesn’t believe in competition”.
Mentioning her children she said: “My two boys who made me go out and work… this is the result because mummy worked so hard…”.
The ceremony took place after a two-month delay as cinemas around the world closed for months on end and productions were disrupted in 2020.
Below is a full list of Oscar 2021 award nominees and winners:
Best picture
Nomadland (winner)
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best director
Chloe Zhao - Nomadland (winner)
Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Actor in a leading role
Anthony Hopkins - The Father (winner)
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Steven Yeun - Minari
Gary Oldman - Mank
Actress in a leading role
Frances McDormand - Nomadland (winner)
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Best supporting actress
Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari (winner)
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Best supporting actor
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah (winner)
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Original screenplay
Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell (winner)
Judas and the Black Messiah - Will Berson, Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas
Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
Sound of Metal - Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin
Adapted screenplay
The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (winner)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern
Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami - Kemp Powers
The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani
Best animated feature
Soul (winner)
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Wolfwalkers
Best documentary feature
My Octopus Teacher - Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster (winner)
Collective - Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana
Crip Camp - Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder
The Mole Agent - Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez
Time - Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn
Best international feature
Another Round (Denmark) (winner)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best original song
Fight For You - Judas and the Black Messiah (H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas) (winner)
Hear my Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite)
Husavik - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson)
Io Si (Seen) - The Life Ahead [La Vita Davanti a Se] (Diane Warren and Laura Pausini)
Speak Now - One Night in Miami... (Leslie Odom, Jr and Sam Ashworth)
Best original score
Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (winner)
Da 5 Bloods - Terence Blanchard
Mank - Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari - Emile Mosseri
News of the World - James Newton Howard
Best cinematography
Mank - Erik Messerschmidt (winner)
Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt
News of the World - Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland - Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael
Best visual effects
Tenet - Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher (winner)
Love and Monsters - Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
The Midnight Sky - Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
Mulan - Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan - Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
Best film editing
Sound of Metal - Mikkel EG Nielsen (winner)
The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten
Best costume design
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Ann Roth (winner)
Emma - Alexandra Byrne
Mank - Trish Summerville
Mulan - Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio - Massimo Cantini Parrini
Best sound
Sound of Metal - Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh (winner)
Greyhound - Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
Mank - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
News of the World - Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
Soul - Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
Best production design
Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale (winner)
The Father - Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara and Diana Stoughton
News of the World - David Crank and Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet - Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas
Best make-up and hairstyling
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson (winner)
Emma - Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
Hillbilly Elegy - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
Mank - Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
Pinocchio - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti
Best live action short
Two Distant Strangers - Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe (winner)
Feeling Through - Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski
The Letter Room - Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan
The Present - Farah Nabulsi
White Eye - Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman
Best animated short
If Anything Happens I Love You - Will McCormack and Michael Govier (winner)
Burrow - Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat
Genius Loci - Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise
Opera - Erick Oh
Yes-People - Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson
Best documentary short
Colette - Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard (winner)
A Concerto is a Conversation - Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Do Not Split - Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook
Hunger Ward - Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman
A Love Song for Latasha - Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan