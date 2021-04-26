The Covid pandemic has changed how we watch newly released films. With lockdowns forcing cinemas to close, many streaming services are now premiering big releases.

And that includes this year's Oscar winners. In light of the pandemic, eligibility was relaxed which meant contenders did not have a conventional cinema release.

Instead, many of this year's nominated films have mostly been available to watch from your own sofa.

If you are excited by the winners of this year's Oscars, then here's how you watch Nomandland and Judas And The Black Messiah, among other winners.

Nomadland

Nomadland tells the story of a woman (played by Frances McDormand who also scooped best actress), who embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad after losing everything in the Great Recession.The film will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital on April 27 by Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment and will be available to watch on the streaming service DisneyPlus from April 30.

In The Father, Anthony Hopkins plays a man who is battling with the reality of slipping into dementia. Credit: PA Images

The FatherAnthony Hopkins won best actor for his role as an elderly man with dementia.

The Father is available to rent via numerous digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNOW, Apple TV and iTunes, Vudu, and more.

If you would rather watch it on the big screen, The Father opens in cinemas in the UK on June 11.

Judas And The Black MessiahInspired by true events, the film follows FBI informant William O’Neal after he infiltrates the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, tasked with keeping tabs on the group’s leader, Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya).

Judas And The Black Messiah is available to rent at Sky Store and Google Play.It is also screening on Monday night (April 26) at the London Drive In cinema.

Daniel Kaluuya won the Oscar for best actor in a supporting role for 'Judas and the Black Messiah'. Credit: AP

MinariThe story of a Korean-American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream, is available for rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube.Soul

The winner of best animated feature film was originally due to be released in cinemas across the UK on June 19, 2020, but the release date was then pushed back to November 20, 2020.

The good news for those eager to see the film about a jazz musician who finally gets his big break, before finding himself trying to help an infant soul in order to return to reality, is available to view on streaming platform Disney+.

Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan, won the best British film award at the BAFTAs Credit: PA

Promising Young WomanCarey Mulligan plays a once promising young woman who seeks to avenge the death of her best friend, who was a victim of rape.The film, which won best British film at the BAFTAs, is currently available On Demand with Sky Cinema and NOW. It is also available to pre-order on Amazon Prime.

MankAmerican biographical Mank , the latest offering from director David Fincher, tells the story of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he wrote screenplay The Third Man. You can watch Mank on Netflix in the UK.

Sound of MetalThis story of a heavy-metal drummer's life thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing, is available on Amazon Prime with a TBC May 17 cinema release date pencilled in. The Trial of the Chicago 7Based on the real life trials of the Chicago Seven, a group of anti–Vietnam War protesters charged with conspiracy and inciting riots.The film is available to watch on Netflix.