I understand CCHQ (Tory Party) made payment to the Cabinet Office to cover initial costs of refurbishing the prime minister's home in Downing Street, and he is now repaying the party.

There is an audit trail. Cabinet Secretary Simon Case knows about it, which is presumably why he told MPs today that he would do a report on the propriety of how the decoration and furnishing was funded.

Downing Street says to me - again - that the prime minister has now paid for the costs of the refurbishment.

But there was a loan to him from the Tory Party. And I assume that loan will now have to be declared by him. You decide whether it was appropriate for his party to give him this kind of financial help.

PS. I assume the PM will declare the loan from the Tory Party pronto. Because failure to do so would be a breach of the Ministerial Code. I am less clear on whether there is an analogous disclosure responsibility on the Conservative Party, but I assume there is.

