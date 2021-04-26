UK records six more Covid deaths and more than 2,000 new cases

The UK recorded six Covid deaths and just over 2,000 new cases on Monday as more areas of the country lifted some lockdown measures.

The Government said a further six people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 127,434.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 151,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Government also said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 2,064 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

It brings the total to 4,406,946.

In Scotland and Wales, the hospitality sectors have been allowed to partially reopen after months of lockdown.

England

There were 1,752 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in England on Monday and three more deaths.

Wales

There have been a further 58 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 211,162.

According to government figures, there have been two further deaths in Wales.

Scotland

Scotland recorded no new Covid deaths on Monday.

The country reported a further 142 cases.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland reported a further 73 new cases on Monday and one new death.