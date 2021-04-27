Back in the saddle: Horse racing in Mali returns to the track

play-icon Created with Sketch.

ITV News International Affairs Editor Rageh Omaar reports from Hippodrome arena, the beating heart of Mali’s horse racing scene

While sports stadiums across Europe remain empty, jockeys in the West African nation of Mali are getting back in the saddle.

While typically thought of as a past-time for the upper classes in Europe, horse racing in Mali is one of the country's biggest sports.

Its capital Bamako had seen racing every single Sunday since 1946. Now lockdown is over, its up and running again, meaning that jockeys can once again start to earn a living again.

