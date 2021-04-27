Dance group Diversity's performance on Britain's Got Talent, referencing George Floyd's death and the Black Lives Matter movement, is in the running to be voted the best TV moment at the Bafta television awards.

The routine is among six nominees for Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award, which will be subject to a public vote.

Media regulator Ofcom received more than 20,000 complaints over the performance in September last year, which prompted ITV to say it "stands behind" its decision to televise the routine.

The performance included a white performer kneeling on the neck of Ashley Banjo, a performer and judge on BGT, made in reference to George Floyd's death.

It also included themes about the coronavirus pandemic, poverty and other topics relating to 2020.

Complainants said the performance was an inappropriate platform for a political statement.

In a statement at the time, ITV said: "Britain's Got Talent has always been an inclusive show, which showcases diversity and supports strong storytelling in all forms and ITV stands behind the decision to broadcast Diversity's performance on BGT.

"Ashley and the group are a great example of the talent, creativity and diversity of modern Britain and their performance was an authentic, heartfelt response to many of the issues and events which have affected society in 2020."

The performance has received more than 20,000 complaints. Credit: ITV

The nominees for best TV moment were chosen from a longlist based on audience viewing figures, social listening data and desk research.

The final shortlist of six was selected by an independent jury of national media figures including writer and author Caitlin Moran.

Who else is in the running for the award? Warning, spoiler alerts

Other contenders are the moment Penelope is revealed as the mysterious Lady Whistledown in Netflix period drama Bridgerton, abusive husband Gray Atkins killing Chantelle in BBC One’s EastEnders and Luke Skywalker appearing in The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Nigella Lawson’s pronunciation of the word microwave as “mee-cro-wah-vay” on BBC Two programme Cook, Eat, Repeat is also in the shortlist after it went viral on social media.

Comedian Richard Ayoade is returning to host the Baftas for a second year, with the ceremony returning to a studio-based production.

The Baftas will broadcast as-live on BBC One on the evening of Sunday June 6.

