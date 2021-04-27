A further 17 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19, according to the latest government figures.

It bring the total death toll in the UK - of those who died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus - to 127,451.

Under a different measure, factoring in all fatalities where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate, the UK’s statistics agencies place the death toll close to 152,000.

Alongside the latest death figures, the government said a further 2,685 lab-confirmed cases of the virus had been recorded - bringing the total to 4,409,631.

Listen to the latest Coronavirus: What You Need To Know podcast:

England

In England, another 2,410 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period.

A further 16 deaths were reported, bringing the nation's death toll to 112,107.

Wales

There have been a further 33 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 211,354.

Public Health Wales said there was no new deaths, with the total in the country since the start of the pandemic remaining at 5,548.

More than 1,600,000 people in Wales have already been offered some protection from coronavirus by receiving their first vaccine dose. Credit: PA Images

Scotland

One person has died after contracting coronavirus in Scotland as the country reported 133 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus is at 81, with 11 of those being treated in intensive care.

Northern Ireland

There have been no further Covid deaths reported in Northern Ireland.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the Department of Health stands at 2,143, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 109 new positive cases, out of 2,255 people tested.

There are also currently 62 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – five of them in intensive care and three on ventilators.