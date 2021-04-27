People aged 42 and over in England can now book their coronavirus vaccine, after the booking system was extended for the second time in two days.

More adults in their 40s awaiting their vaccination can now book their appointment through the website.

The latest extension reaches people in England aged 42 and over, or those who will turn 42 before July 1.

The system only opened to those aged 44 and over on Monday.

There had been supply constraints throughout April, with second vaccines for those at highest risk of Covid-19 being prioritised with the supply that was available.

But even amid supply issues, the NHS was able to extend the rollout of the vaccine programme to its second phase, healthy adults under the age of 50.

The first of this group to be offered the jab was those age 45-49.

Within a week of the booking system opening, two thirds of this group had received their first vaccine.

It comes after the Prime Minister warned the UK would probably be hit with another wave of Covid-19.

Those over 42 can book their jab. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson stressed, however, that coronavirus jabs would provide “pretty robust fortifications” should there be another spike in infections going forward, as he hailed the UK’s vaccination programme.

During a visit to Wrexham on Monday, he urged the public to take up the vaccine when offered it.

On Monday a new campaign, called “every vaccination gives us hope”, was launched and includes a TV advert which will showcase the health workers and volunteers involved in the vaccination rollout across the UK.

The campaign will predominantly be aimed at people under the age of 50 who will be offered their first dose, as well as the over-50s who are booked in for their second dose, to encourage vaccine uptake.

An advert launched by the Government urges people to get vaccinated Credit: DHSC/PA

Government data up to April 25 shows that of the 46,650,008 jabs have been given in the UK so far, with 12,897,123 second doses.

As well as the clinically vulnerable, healthy adults aged 35 and over in Northern Ireland have been invited to book their vaccine appointment.

In Scotland, preparations are ongoing to extend the vaccine rollout to healthy adults in their 40s.

People aged 30 and over are being called for their appointments across Wales.

