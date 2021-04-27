Young children's language skills have been impacted by Covid lockdowns as schools in England report a rise in the number of pupils needing help with speech, new studies suggest. The Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) study of 50,000 pupils in schools in England showed the number of four and five-year-olds needing help with language at school has risen.

The EEFi's findings were reflected in a survey by Speech Link that around an extra 25% of children who started school in September needed help with their language.

Poor speech development can have long-term effects on learning. Credit: PA

The research suggests the lack of social contact and experiences essential for increasing vocabulary has had a negative effect on speech development in the youngest children.

Of the 58 primary schools surveyed across England, 76% said pupils starting school in September 2020 needed more support with language than in previous years.

96% said they were concerned about pupils' speech-and-language development.

The majority of parents were also worried about their child starting school, with 56% saying they were concerned about their child going back to the classroom following the lockdowns in the spring and summer.