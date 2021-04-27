play-icon Created with Sketch.

An Icelandic volcano provides a stunning backdrop for photos, music videos and even a wedding, as Sally Biddulph reports

Nature has provided humans with a stunning backdrop for photos.

People are flocking to see the lava flowing from a volcano in Iceland - grabbing a selfie or even using it as the location for their wedding ceremony.

Fagradalsfjall volcano has been erupting for just over a month - the first eruption of its kind in more than 800 years. And nothing says 'I love you' like an erupting volcano, adding a certain drama to any wedding vows. Against the backdrop of fire and ice, a couple from Reykjavík tied the knot.