Matt Hancock will lead a coronavirus press conference this afternoon, after the UK reached a new vaccine milestone by fully inoculating a quarter of its adult population.

The health secretary will provide an update on the UK's battle with Covid-19 at the press conference, but he's also likely to face questions from journalists on allegations of "Tory sleaze".

It's also likely he'll talk about the worsening situation in India, after the UK sent medical packages, including ventilators, to help the country treat some of its more than 300,000 new daily Covid-19 cases.

It will be the first time the health secretary has taken a press conference from the new Downing Street studio. Credit: No 10

Back in the UK, Public Health England has found a single dose of either the Pfizer of AstraZeneca vaccine can reduce household transmission of coronavirus by up to half.

With Mr Hancock tweeting about the new "evidence" which shows the vaccine "protects you and those around you", it's likely he'll provide further detail at the press conference.

The health secretary is expected to address the nation at 5pm, leading a press conference from the new £2.5 million studio in Number 9 Downing Street for the first time.

It has not yet been revealed which government experts will be joining the minister at the news briefing.

