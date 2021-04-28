A further 29 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the latest government figures.

It bring the total death toll in the UK - of those who died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus - to 127,480.

Under a different measure, factoring in all fatalities where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate, the UK’s statistics agencies place the death toll close to 152,000.

Alongside the latest death figures, the government said a further 2,166 lab-confirmed cases of the virus had been recorded - bringing the total to 4,411,797.

England

In England, another 1,829 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period.

A further 27 deaths were reported, bringing the nation's death toll to 112,134.

Wales

There have been a further 35 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 211,389.

Public Health Wales said there was no new deaths, with the total in the country since the start of the pandemic remaining at 5,548.

Scotland

One person has died after contracting coronavirus in Scotland as the country reported 204 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland

There was one Covid-19 death recorded in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, and a further 98 positive tests.