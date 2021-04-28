Boris Johnson's refurbishment of his Downing Street flat is being investigated by the Electoral Commission after it found there are "reasonable grounds" to suspect an "offence or offences" may have occurred.

The prime minister's problems over the flat have dramatically worsened by the watchdog's announcement that it will launch a "formal investigation" into it's pricey renovation, to see whether rules have been broken.

Questions have been mounting for Mr Johnson since former aide Dominic Cummings accused him of wanting donors to "secretly pay" for the renovations to his residence in a "possibly illegal" move.

The PM failed to declare he'd received a loan from the Tory Party to make the renovations - which he is now said to be repaying - as exclusively revealed by ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston.

Announcing its investigation, the Electoral Commission said it had "conducted an assessment" of information provided by the Conservative Party since contact began late last month.

"We are now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred," the statement said.

Mr Johnson could face a £20,000 fine if he's found to have broken the law - a cost that may not be welcome, given he reportedly told aides he could not afford the revamp as costs spiralled into the tens of thousands.

The Electoral Commission statement added: "The investigation will determine whether any transactions relating to the works at 11 Downing Street fall within the regime regulated by the Commission and whether such funding was reported as required.

"We will provide an update once the investigation is complete. We will not be commenting further until that point."

Prime ministers get a budget of up to £30,000 per year to renovate their Downing Street residency, but newspaper reports have suggested Mr Johnson has spent up to £200,000.

Before the probe was announced, a No 10 spokeswoman said costs for the flat beyond those provided for by the £30,000 annual allowance, had been “met by the prime minister personally”.

The spokeswoman added: “Conservative Party funds are not being used for this.”

Labour has accused Mr Johnson of having "lied" over the funding, and accused senior members of the Government of a possible "cover-up".

Meanwhile, an appointment has finally been made to fill the vacant role of independent adviser on ministers' interests.

Former private secretary to the Queen Lord Geidt will take up the post, which has been vacant since Sir Alex Allan resigned in November after the PM overruled him in relation to a report on Priti Patel's conduct.

The appointment of the new adviser paves the way for the publication of the latest register of ministerial interests, which could contain details of any donations to fund the Downing Street flat.