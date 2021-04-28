The Prince of Wales has sent a message to the people of India, saying he is “deeply saddened by the tragic images we have all seen as Covid-19 takes its horrific toll”.

Heir to the throne Charles said the British Asian Trust, which he founded in 2007, has launched an Oxygen For India emergency appeal to raise funds for oxygen concentrators to be sent to the hospitals and patients most in need.

The prince said: “Like many others, I have a great love for India and have enjoyed many wonderful visits to the country.

“Indian aid and ingenuity has been a support to other countries through this immensely difficult time.

“As India has helped others, so now must we help India.”

He added: “I would also want those suffering the effects of this pandemic in India to know that they are in my thoughts and prayers. Together, we will win this battle.”

