Health Secretary Matt Hancock has received his first jab of a coronavirus vaccine, with England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam being the one to administer the shot.

Mr Hancock told watching media at the Science Museum in London that it "didn't hurt a bit, just like the Queen said - barely a scratch".

"Thanks JVT," he added, before elbow bumping the professor.

The health secretary marked the moment with a tweet, saying "Brilliant! Got the jab. In & out in 8 minutes. Didn’t hurt at all".

“It was a privilege to get my first jab within the historic walls of the Science Museum in London, where the team are documenting the national pandemic response and preserving items like the first Covid-19 vaccine vial to be used anywhere in the world. Learning from science has been central this last year more than ever, so it felt fitting to be at the museum.

“Over 47 million doses have now been administered across the country thanks not only to hundreds of hospitals, GP clinics and pharmacies, but to incredible sites like this that have volunteered their unused spaces.

“The rollout is continues at pace and we are on track to reach our target of offering all adults a first dose of the vaccine by the end of July. I was very excited when my call came, and I'd urge everyone to take up the offer when it comes, and become part of history in the UK’s biggest ever vaccination programme.”