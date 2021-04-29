Jon Snow to step down as Channel 4 News presenter after 32 years

Jon Snow is step down as presenter of Channel 4 News after 32 years.

He will leave the programme as the longest-serving presenter in the show's history, but will continue to work with Channel 4 in 2022, focusing on longer-form projects for the broadcaster.

Snow said: "After three incredible decades on Channel 4 News, it is time to move on. I am excited by the many things I want to accomplish but I have to say I have enjoyed every minute of my time with the programme.

Jon Snow reporting from Sri Lanka in 2016 Credit: Channel 4 News/ITN

“It has brought me adventure, as well as sorrow in some of the stories that I have had to report and also joy in reporting others, but above all, it has brought me community in working with the most fantastic group of people who are bound in intellect, humour and understanding.

“Together, we have forged a wonderful service. I feel proud to have contributed to Channel 4 News let alone to have anchored the programme for the last 32 years. I’m looking forward to new adventures and new challenges.”

Snow has travelled the world to cover numerous major news stories – including the fall of Idi Amin in Uganda; the Revolution in Iran; the wars in Iraq and conflicts in Israel and the Palestinian territories, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the release of Nelson Mandela.

Credit: Channel 4 News/ITN

He has picked up countless awards during his illustrious broadcasting career, including the Richard Dimbleby Bafta award for Best Factual Contribution to UK Television in 2005, and Royal Television Society awards for Journalist of the Year and a five times winner of Presenter of the Year. In 2015, Jon was honoured with a Bafta Fellowship – the highest accolade Bafta gives for “outstanding and exceptional contribution” to the film, television and games industry.

Channel 4 News Editor, Ben de Pear, said: “Jon has been the driving force behind Channel 4 News for the last 30 years. His fearless journalism, inherent compassion, a nose for a good story as well as sympathy for the underdog have been powered by relentless energy, charm and a mischievous sense of fun. It has been a great honour to be his editor and friend, and I know that everyone at Channel 4 News and ITN feels that he is far more than a colleague.

Jon Snow in Gaza Credit: Channel 4 News/ITN

“As well as his support and friendship to fellow workers, for decades he has worked tirelessly for a multitude of charities and causes beyond the public gaze and for no other reason than to help those less fortunate than himself.

“He may be leaving us after decades on the front line of history, but his contribution will live on and undoubtedly continue elsewhere. He is a wonderful man, and it has been an honour to call Jon our friend and colleague.”

Deborah Turness, the Chief Executive Officer of ITN which produces Channel 4 News, said: “Over a lifetime dedicated to journalism, and in a life devoted to fairness and humanity, Jon Snow has earned a unique and special place in the hearts of the British audience.

"There is only one Jon Snow – when they made him, they broke the mould. His warmth, intellect and decency have always prevailed, even as he held the powerful to account and sought justice for the weak and powerless.”