David Cox shared a video with fans after leaving the stadium mid-game

Albion Rovers player David Cox has quit football after he claims he was taunted about his mental health during a game.

In a video posted online, Cox said another player "had a go at my mental health" he said he was told "I should have done it right the first time" in reference to an attempt to take his own life.

Cox has previously spoken about his depression and anxiety - and revealed he had made attempts to end his own life - in a bid to raise awareness.

The player said he was quitting football for good having left the game at half-time.

"Having to deal with some mental health shouts at football again. It's coming to the second half and I have left the stadium," he said.

"I wasn't playing, I was on the bench and we were having a wee bit of to and fro-ing and they had another go at my mental health - told me I should have done it right the first time.

"I promised myself that the next time it happens I'll walk off the park so I am done with football completely.

He added: "I'm f****** fed up of listening to it. I don't get paid enough for it."

The player said he tried to raise the issue with the referee but officials "didn't want to know".

He claimed he had walked out of Ochilview Park after being targeted by Stenhousemuir's Jonathan Tiffoney in a Scottish League Two game.

Tiffoney's club released a statement saying their player was also making claims of "serious and wholly inappropriate comments being made" and that the incident would be investigated.

"Both players are making claims of serious and wholly inappropriate comments being made during the game that have implications for player wellbeing and mental health," the statement read.

"Whilst we accept that things can get said during a game, we believe the allegations are sufficiently serious enough to merit a more detailed investigation.

"We will be referring this to the Scottish FA tomorrow and will work with them and our colleagues at Albion Rovers to investigate the incident."

Albion Rovers said they supported Cox, releasing a statement in which the club said: "We stand with David Cox. "The unforgivable incident that occurred during tonight's match must not be downplayed. "David, you have all at Albion Rovers and Scottish football's unconditional support."

