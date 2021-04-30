Boris Johnson’s mobile phone number was reportedly available online for the last 15 years to anyone who searched for it.

A press release from 2006, when Mr Johnson was shadow higher education minister, showed Mr Johnson's contact number and the document was still available online in 2021.

Earlier this month, reports suggested Simon Case, the head of the civil service, asked the prime minister to change his number due to concerns about the number of people who were able to contact him directly.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also accused the prime minister of leading a "government by WhatsApp" after Downing Street announced an internal inquiry into the leak of private text messages between him and Sir James Dyson.

Downing Street declined to comment on the latest report, first revealed on gossip website Popbitch, that Mr Johnson's number was available online.

The 2006 press release invited journalists to contact Mr Johnson directly on either a Commons office number or his mobile.

Attempts to call the number on Thursday night were met with an automated message saying the phone was “switched off” and an invitation to “please try later or send a text”.

The prime minister’s mobile phone correspondence has come under scrutiny after his text messages with entrepreneur Sir James Dyson and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman were leaked.

Boris Johnson talking on the phone Credit: Katie Collins/PA

The texts show Mr Johnson promised the entrepreneur he would “fix” a tax issue for Dyson staff moving to the UK from abroad to develop ventilators at the height of the coronavirus crisis last year.

The prime minister defended his correspondence with Sir James, saying he makes no apology for trying to ensure the UK could manufacture enough ventilators.

Mr Johnson was also sent a text message by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a bid to buy Newcastle United ran into difficulties last June.

Mr Johnson's character is also under the spotlight after former aide Dominic Cummings accused him of wanting donors to "secretly pay" for the renovations to his residence in a "possibly illegal" move.

The Electoral Commission has launched an investigation into the prime minister's Downing Street flat refurbishment.

Mr Johnson is also accused by three witnesses of saying that he would rather let "bodies pile high" than call for a third lockdown late last year.