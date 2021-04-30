play-icon Created with Sketch.

Inside and outside of hospitals, Covid patients are fighting for breath, ITV News Correspondent John Ray reports on Thursday

India's army has opened up its hospitals as the country sets another record of new Covid-19 infections in a day - with 386,452 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The country has had a total of 18.7 million confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

And the Health Ministry reported 3,498 more coronavirus deaths on Friday. The country has a Covid death toll of 208,330, but experts believe the numbers are an undercount.

As hospitals run out of beds, patients with severe Covid are left to fend for themselves at home or be treated at hospital car parks and in the streets. Distraught people are flooding social media with pleas for oxygen and medicines.

Delhi Gurdwara is offering free oxygen to patients in cars and helping those at home with food packages.

Volunteers from the Sikh community are also building a temporary hospital. The hospital, which is hoped to have up to 200 beds, will open on Sunday.

In a desperate bid to control the crisis, army chief M.M. Naravane is calling on the sick to come to their nearest army hospitals for help.

Troops are also helping transport oxygen tankers to patients, the government said.

The country's lead oxygen supplier says the oxygen shortage may not ease until mid May, despite production going up eight-fold this month. The second wave has seen the virus affecting the lungs more, meaning patients need oxygen for longer than during the first wave.

India has been setting global records of new infections every day for the last week, with an average of nearly 350,000 infections a day. The number of Covid deaths reported by the government in a day has nearly tripled in the last three weeks.

Experts have blamed the surge of cases on a new variant of the virus and mass gatherings, such as political rallies and religious events that were allowed to continue.

In Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in India, a school teachers' organisation told the Times of India more than 550 of its members have died after they were infected with Covid-19 while helping conduct local council elections this month.

People waiting to get their Covid jabs in Mumbai, India on Thursday Credit: AP/Rajanish Kakade

Political parties, including the prime minister's Bharatiya Janata Party, have been holding mass election rallies in West Bengal. And on Thursday, millions of voters turned up at polling stations for the state elections with little regard to social distancing.

In Madhya Pradesh state, three villages in Balaghat district have pooled money to buy oxygen concentrators and convert buildings into Covid-19 care centers.

India is planning to step up its vaccination rollout by allowing all adults to get their jabs from Saturday. Since January, just about 10% of Indians have received one dose, and only 1.5% have received both.

Doctor U. H. Faisal says on most days, she sits by the bedsides of her dying patients to comfort them

Health Minister Harash Vardhan said he hopes foreign aid will help plug the shortage in medical supplies.

The United States is sending more than $100 million worth of items, including 1,000 oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks and one million rapid diagnostic tests.

Japan said on Friday it will send 300 ventilators and 300 oxygen concentrators.

France, Germany, Ireland and Australia have also promised help, and Russia sent two aircraft carrying oxygen generating equipment. The Indian air force also airlifted oxygen containers from Singapore, Dubai and Bangkok.