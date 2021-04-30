This is Unscripted - a new podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years and what they'd tell their younger selves.

This week, Nina is joined by singer-songwriter Griff - winner of the 2021 Brit Awards' Rising Star Award.

The 20-year-old tells us about following in the footsteps of previous Rising Star Award winners - Adele, Sam Smith, and Celeste among them.

She talks about expressing her identity through music, her Chinese-Jamaican heritage, making her own outfit for the Brit Awards, and why her parents still have hopes of her heading to university.

Listen to Unscripted using the player below, or listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

New episodes are released every fortnight.