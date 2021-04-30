Broadcaster Sky and the producers of TV show Bulletproof have broken ties with actor Noel Clarke following allegations of sexual harassment and bullying from 20 women.

The claims surfaced following a Guardian report on Thursday, leading Bafta to suspend the actor's membership and his recent award - though the body has faced criticism for awarding it at all.

Sky and Vertigo Films have now followed suit - Clarke has starred in three series of the Sky Original production Bulletproof.

The alleged allegations include claims he secretly filmed a nude audition and showed colleagues explicit images of women. Other claims include sexual harassment, bullying and verbal abuse.

Clarke has vehemently denied the allegations.

Bafta has faced criticism, in light of the allegations, for awarding Clarke the gong for outstanding British contribution to cinema earlier this month.

Bafta has said it "did not know about any allegations" prior to the announcement on March 29.

Updating its members on Friday, the organisation said in a letter: "To be very clear, we did not know about any allegations relating to Noel Clarke prior to the announcement of the OBCC award on 29 March.

"We want to reassure you that we have treated this matter with the utmost seriousness, care and proper process at every stage.

"The allegations against Mr Clarke are extremely serious and the behaviour they allege are contrary to Bafta’s values and everything it stands for. But no matter how abhorrent these allegations are, they cannot be dealt with without due process. Bafta is an arts charity that is not in a position to properly investigate such matters."

On the timeline of when the organisation first heard about complaints, Bafta said: "In the days following the announcement, Bafta received anonymous emails of allegations in relation to Noel Clarke.

"These were either anonymous or second or third-hand accounts via intermediaries. No first-hand allegations were sent to us. No names, times, dates, productions or other details were ever provided.

"Had the victims gone on record as they have with The Guardian, the award would have been suspended immediately. Noel Clarke’s counsel received a legal notice to this effect. It was always very clear what our intentions would be."

The lengthy memo added: "We acted as quickly and supportively as we could, even though we had only received the most generic of claims and no actual first-hand information to investigate allegations which were potentially of a criminal nature.

"Having received the same anonymous emails, Noel Clarke contacted Bafta, urgently requesting a conversation and sending numerous texts to do. We confronted him with the anonymous allegations, which he strongly denied."

A spokesperson for Sky on Friday said: "Sky stands against all forms of sexual harassment and bullying and takes any allegations of this nature extremely seriously.

"Effective immediately, we have halted Noel Clarke’s involvement in any future Sky productions."

Vertigo Films, the UK producers behind Bulletproof, said in a statement: "We are devastated to hear about these allegations and have launched an urgent investigation to find out if any apply to any Vertigo Films productions.

"Our immediate concern is for any cast or crew who may have had a negative experience on set.

"We have robust procedures in place for reporting incidents, including the ability to raise issues anonymously.

"And while no issues have been flagged to us, we stand ready to support anyone who has had a negative experience on the show and encourage you to come forward with confidence.

"Effective immediately, Noel Clarke is removed from any Vertigo Films production."

Clarke, who wrote and starred in the acclaimed film trilogy Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood, has denied the allegations.

The actor, currently appearing in ITV thriller Viewpoint, said in a statement: "In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

"If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise.

"I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations."

Management and production company 42 M&P said it stopped representing Clarke earlier this month.

A spokesman said: "Noel Clarke was a client of 42 M&P until April this year but the company no longer represents him."