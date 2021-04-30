The UK has recorded a further 2,381 new cases of Covid-19 and a further 15 deaths as the latest figures revealed infections were dropping across the country.

The number of new cases has fallen by just over 10% in the past week compared to the previous seven-day period and deaths are down 18.5%.

The total number of UK deaths now stands at 127,517.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 152,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday infection were dropping across the country, despite fears cases may rise due to some lockdown measures being lifted.

The ONS estimated around one in 1,010 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to April 24 – down from one in 610 the previous week.

Although cases have been dropping for weeks, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said on Friday R may be above 1 in England and is currently between 0.8-1.1.

England

The government said England reported 2,046 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday and a further 14 deaths.

Scotland

Scotland recorded 191 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday and no new deaths.

Wales

Wales reported no new deaths on Friday and just 36 new cases.

Northern Ireland

There were 108 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday in Northern Ireland and a single death.

