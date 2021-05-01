play-icon Created with Sketch.

Nitya Rajan caught up with Tony and Harmonie-Rose as they carried out their charity challenges

From taking 100 steps unaided to conquering a climbing wall 100 times, two children have raised thousands of pounds for charity and all in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The pair are amongst thousands of people taking part in charity challenges this weekend, themed around the number 100 and all to mark what would have been his 101st birthday.

During the first Covid-19 lockdown, Captain Sir Tom raised almost £33 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden.

Tony Hudgell has walked 100 steps unaided and raised thousands of pounds for charity in the process. Credit: ITV News

Six-year-old Tony Hudgell was one of those inspired by the World War II veteran.

"Before seeing Captain Tom on the telly last year, Tony wasn't even interested in walking," his mum, Paula, told ITV News.

"As soon as he saw Captain Tom it was just that link and he just absolutely idolised him and he was like: 'Well I can do that.'"

Captain Sir Tom Moore has inspired a new generation of fundraisers. Credit: PA

Last year the schoolboy followed Captain Sir Tom's lead and walked further than he had ever gone before - covering 10km in 30 days and raising more than £1 million for the NHS hospital which saved his life when he was a baby.

This year, Tony has gone 100 steps further and completed the challenge without the support of his crutches and has already raised more than £32,000 for Evalina London Children's Hospital.

Harmonie-Rose Allen is carrying out two charity challenges. Credit: ITV News

Also inspired by Captain Sir Tom is seven-year-old Harmonie-Rose Allen.

Not only is she scaling a climbing wall 100 times and running 500m in a bid to raise £20,000 for a more accessible playground at her school.

The determination which began in Captain Sir Tom's back garden just over a year ago is continuing in countless others.