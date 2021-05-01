A further seven people have died in the UK after testing positive for Covid-19 while another 1,907 coronavirus cases have been recorded.

The total number of UK deaths now stands at 127,524, as of 9am on Saturday.

The number of new cases has fallen by just over 10.9% in the past week compared to the previous seven-day period and deaths are down 32.7%.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 152,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday infection were dropping across the country, despite fears cases may rise due to some lockdown measures being lifted.

The ONS estimated around one in 1,010 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to April 24 – down from one in 610 the previous week.

Although cases have been dropping for weeks, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said on Friday R may be above 1 in England and is currently between 0.8-1.1.

Almost 15 million UK adults have now had both doses of a Covid vaccine. Credit: PA

As of the end of Friday, April 30, the number of people in the UK to have been given a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is 34,346,273 - an increase of 1230,186 compared to the previous day. 65.2% of UK adults have received their first dose.

A total of 14,940,984 second doses have been administered - an increase of 408,109 compared to the previous day. 28.4% of UK adults have received their second dose.

England

A further six Covid deaths were reported in England and another 1,642 lab-confirmed cases were recorded.

Scotland

Scotland saw one Covid death reported in the last 24 hours and 175 people tested positive for coronavirus.

Northern Ireland

No Covid deaths were reported in Northern Ireland and 90 more cases were recorded.

Wales

Public Health Wales no longer issues Covid data on a Saturday.

