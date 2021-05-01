New picture of Princess Charlotte released to mark her sixth birthday
A new photo of Princess Charlotte has been released to mark her sixth birthday on Sunday.
The image was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge this weekend.
In it, the fourth in line to the throne is pictured outside wearing a dark blue short sleeved dress with a pink floral design.
The photo's publication comes after the release of a video of Charlotte with her brothers George, seven, and Louis, three, and their parents to mark the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday.
Watch a new video released by the Cambridges of the family in Norfolk in Autumn last year
It showed the family enjoying time outdoors at their Norfolk residence Anmer Hall and on sand dunes at a nearby beach.
Charlotte was dressed for cooler weather in the video which showed her playing and toasting a marshmallow on a camp fire.
The new image was not shared on the Cambridges' social media accounts after Prince William said they were joining the sporting world for a four-day social media blackout to show that online abuse is not acceptable.
William and Kate release new family video to mark 10th wedding anniversary
Kate Middleton and Prince William share photo of Prince Louis on bike to mark third birthday
In this year's birthday photo the schoolgirl looks more relaxed than last year's.
In 2020, she was pictured volunteering with her brothers and their parents William and Kate by helping to load a van with food and delivering meals for those in need in Norfolk.
The birthday girl's full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge.
She was born at the private maternity Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, central London, at 8.34am on May 2, 2015, weighing 8lb 3oz.
Kate is a keen amateur photographer and patron of the Royal Photographic Society and her pictures have regularly been released to mark her children's birthdays, such as the one captured last month to mark Prince Louis' third birthday.
