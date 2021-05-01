New picture of Princess Charlotte released to mark her sixth birthday

Princess Charlotte was photographed by her mother this weekend. Credit: The Duchess of Cambridge.

A new photo of Princess Charlotte has been released to mark her sixth birthday on Sunday.

The image was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge this weekend.

In it, the fourth in line to the throne is pictured outside wearing a dark blue short sleeved dress with a pink floral design.

The photo's publication comes after the release of a video of Charlotte with her brothers George, seven, and Louis, three, and their parents to mark the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

Watch a new video released by the Cambridges of the family in Norfolk in Autumn last year

It showed the family enjoying time outdoors at their Norfolk residence Anmer Hall and on sand dunes at a nearby beach.

Charlotte was dressed for cooler weather in the video which showed her playing and toasting a marshmallow on a camp fire.

The new image was not shared on the Cambridges' social media accounts after Prince William said they were joining the sporting world for a four-day social media blackout to show that online abuse is not acceptable.

In this year's birthday photo the schoolgirl looks more relaxed than last year's.

In 2020, she was pictured volunteering with her brothers and their parents William and Kate by helping to load a van with food and delivering meals for those in need in Norfolk.

A photo released to mark Charlotte's fifth birthday showed her carrying bags of food for those in need. Credit: Duchess of Cambridge/PA

The birthday girl's full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge.

She was born at the private maternity Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, central London, at 8.34am on May 2, 2015, weighing 8lb 3oz.

Prince Louis was pictured riding a bike on his first day of nursery. Credit: The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace

Kate is a keen amateur photographer and patron of the Royal Photographic Society and her pictures have regularly been released to mark her children's birthdays, such as the one captured last month to mark Prince Louis' third birthday.

