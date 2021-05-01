Police appeal to find parents of newborn baby in need of hospital treatment

Police are appealing for help to find the parents of a newborn baby who needs hospital treatment but has not been seen by medical staff since Thursday.

The seven-day-old baby, who police are referring to as 'Baby Graham', is believed to be with her parents, Azara and Machel Graham, but has not been seen since the afternoon of Thursday, April 29.

During a routine post-natal appointment, staff noticed symptoms consistent with a serious respiratory condition. They advised that Baby Graham needed to be taken to A&E for an urgent assessment.

Her parents have not followed this medical advice, their whereabouts are unknown and their are fears for the newborn's health.

The case was referred to police and a high-risk missing person investigation has been launched.

Police believe the family may be staying with friends or relatives.

Met officers have visited the Grahams' home in Southwark, south London, several times in the past 24 hours but they have not been able to find any of them.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O’Connor, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Baby Graham.

"Her parents have not followed the medical advice they were given and in doing so, could be putting her health at risk.

“There will be a time and a place to explore their reasons, but right now our priority has to be the safety of this very young baby.

“While we would of course ask the public to keep an eye out for Baby Graham’s parents, we believe it’s likely they are being accommodated by relatives or associates.

"I would urge those people to put the welfare of this tiny baby girl above any other loyalty they may have and get in touch with the police.

“I would also appeal directly to Azara and Machel to do the right thing and to go to the nearest A&E so that Baby Graham can get the care she needs.”

Anyone who sees Baby Graham or knows where she or her parents are should call 999, providing the reference 21MIS011809. Anyone with other information that could assist officers should call 101.