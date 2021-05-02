Caitlyn Jenner has said athletes born male should not be allowed to compete in girls' sport.

The 71-year-old, who came out as transgender in 2015, is a former Olympic decathlon gold medalist and has recently thrown her hat into the ring in California's governor election as a Republican in a bid to oust Democrat Gavin Newsom.Ms Jenner said the issue of transgender athletes in sport was "a question of fairness" during what looked like an impromptu interview with US showbiz site TMZ.

"That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school," she said while walking her dog.

"It just isn't fair, and we have to protect girls' sports in our schools."

Later she retweeted TMZ's article to her 3.5 million Twitter followers, adding: "I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools."

Her comments come as US states debate the issue.

Last week, a proposal to ban transgender athletes in Louisiana from competing on girls’ sports teams in schools passed through its first stage without opposition.

Several similar laws have been introduced in as many as 20 US states, including Florida.

LGBTQ advocates and other opponents called such a ban discriminatory, arguing that it could harm transgender children’s mental health and would run afoul of federal anti-discrimination laws.