Two suspected intruders have been arrested after breeching security on the Queen’s Windsor estate.

The incident is the second royal security scare since the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral at Windsor Castle on April 17.

A man and a woman were arrested on April 25 after police were called to reports of trespassers in the grounds of the Royal Lodge just a week after a woman was arrested for gaining entry to Prince Andrew's home

Following last Sunday's incident, a police spokesman said: “Two people, a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from London, were arrested on suspicion of being found in or upon enclosed premises and have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

The Queen during Philip’s funeral Credit: Yui Mok/PA

“There was no risk to any individual on the site.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesman declined to comment.

Just the week before, police were called to the Duke of York’s home after a woman reportedly talked her way into his mansion.

A 43-year-old woman spent 20 minutes in the grounds of Royal Lodge on April 19 after telling security guards she was having lunch with the Queen’s son, according to the Sun newspaper.

She later made her way into the home and was held after asking a member of staff where she could find the duke, and saying she was his fiancee and had come to marry him, the newspaper reported.

The article claimed the woman had arrived in Windsor in a taxi and had even persuaded the duke’s security guards to pay her fare.

It is not known if Andrew was at the home he shares with his former wife Sarah, Duchess of York.

Thames Valley Police said the woman was stopped and later sectioned under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act but there was no risk to anyone on the site.

Listen to the ITV News Royal Rota podcast