Premier League to install rules to stop future breakaways

Steps have been taken by the Premier League to stop a repeat of its clubs threatening to breakaway in response to the Super League fallout.

Six clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool, announced late on April 18 they were joining a new continental competition called the European Super League, only for it to collapse within two days amid intense pressure.

New Premier League measures include additional rules and regulations and a new Owners’ Charter that all club owners will be required to sign up to committing them to the core principles of the competition.

“The actions of a few clubs cannot be allowed to create such division and disruption,” a Premier League statement read.

“We are determined to establish the truth of what happened and hold those clubs accountable for their decisions and actions. We and The FA are pursuing these objectives quickly and appropriately, consulting with fans and Government.”

Manchester United joint chairmen Avram Glazer (left) and Joel Glazer (right) have come in for heavy criticism. Credit: PA Images

The Premier League insisted events during the last two weeks had “challenged the foundations and resolve of English football.”

Fan protests in the days that followed the Super League announcement on top of widespread criticism from the footballing world resulted in most of the 12 European clubs – including all six Premier League sides – involved in the proposed breakaway pulling out.

A statement continued: “The Premier League, supported by The FA, is taking the following actions to protect our game, our clubs and their fans from further disruption and uncertainty.

“Additional rules and regulation to ensure the principles of the Premier League and open competition are protected, a new Owners’ Charter that all club owners will be required to sign up to, committing them to the core principles of the Premier League, (while) breaches of these rules and the Charter will be subject to significant sanctions.

“And we are enlisting the support of Government to bring in appropriate legislation to protect football’s open pyramid, principles of sporting merit and the integrity of the football community.”

The Football Association revealed an official inquiry into the formation of the Super League and the involvement of the six English clubs – which also included Arsenal, Chelsea , Manchester City and Tottenham – had got under way last week.