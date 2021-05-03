Scotland Election 2021: Who will win in the Labour vs Tory battle for second place?
ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith explores how big a challenge it will be to turn seats red
After two decades of steep decline following devolution, the new leader of Scottish Labour has one big task on his hands when the country goes to the polls on Thursday to elect a new Parliament. It's a fight between Labour and the Conservatives for second place which will determine just how well Anas Sarwar has done.