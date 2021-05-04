Abbie Quinnen, the girlfriend of Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard, has described the moment she feared for her life as her hair and clothes caught on fire during a YouTube stunt that went "horribly wrong".

Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, Ms Quinnen relived the horrific moment she received second and third-degree burns while recreating a life hack - attempting to turn a wine bottle into a vase.

She said she needed three skin operations after the video she was filming with her boyfriend went "horribly wrong" and saw a wine bottle explode and set fire to her hair and clothing earlier this year.

The 23-year-old professional dancer said: "I think AJ wanted to do this life hack, this home hack, what everyone’s been doing, to find something to do [in lockdown].

"We watched the video straight before we did it, to watch step-by-step and everything and unfortunately it just went horribly wrong.

"I was stood about four metres away from AJ and it went up, straight away, it went straight across the room and it caught my hair instantly and then unfortunately my body as well, my clothes."

'When it happened I was just thinking the worst', Abbie Quinnen told Lorraine

She continued: "At the time, when I was on fire, I was just thinking, ‘How can I survive, how can I get myself out of this situation?’ so I don’t actually remember it being that painful, I think I was just in shock and trying to think how can I put this out, basically."

Pritchard added: "I think what’s really scary is her clothes caught alight, her hair caught alight and it all happened so fast, yet felt like a lifetime scenario."

"As soon as the fire on her body, her hair, obviously her skin was out, we covered her in damp towels, we called 999, we did everything that we thought was the right thing to do and to get her to A&E as soon as possible," he said.

Abbie Quinnen feared her face would never be the same again. Credit: ITV

Pritchard continued: "The two main points for me obviously when it happened and you were rolling on the floor and screaming out my name and obviously trying to put the fire out, that haunts me, the other time when I saw you five days later coming out of hospital and getting out of the wheelchair and bandaged up, but being yourself… being able to hug you."

Quinnen then added she feared her "face would never look the same" and could not return to her dream job of performing.

Abbie said: "I think when it happened I was just thinking the worst, my face is never going to look the same again, I'm always going to have scars on my body."

She added: "I'm never going to be able to dance or perform and do what I love doing, so I instantly thought that was it for me. Luckily, my face is healing really well."

When asked about both Katie Piper and Claudia Winkleman getting in touch, Abbie said: "They were absolutely amazing. I think talking to Claudia, I just couldn’t believe what her daughter went through. I think she went through 14 operations, which is so horrible. I hated having three."

AJ added: "She gave lots of tips and different moisturising creams [to try].

"You read every pamphlet and everything’s got something different. Just having some actual reassurance you’re doing the right thing, as you always doubt yourself.

"Talking, something Claudia and Katie said, actually talk to someone about it because the same with ITV, the Get Talking campaign, it’s the most important thing. Us sitting here is helping us as much as it’s helping other people."

