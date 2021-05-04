play-icon Created with Sketch.

Boy George tells Nina Nannar about getting back on stage, turning 60 and his biopic

Boy George is clearly in a good place - and not just because he’s about to return to a live concert stage in what he says it’s practically his back garden, Kenwood House in North London.

He's had a home nearby for decades and has always wanted the chance to perform there.

That it has come after a year when the Covid pandemic brought so many concerts to a premature halt makes the forthcoming event, alongside Culture Club, even more significant.

The concert will take place days after June 21 - the date given by the government as its target to have all restrictions on social contact lifted.

It's also just after the singer and DJ will have turned 60.

He's marking his birthday year both on stage and by releasing 60 songs written during lockdown.

And then there’s the film.

Casting has begun on Karma Chameleon, a biopic based on his life.

'That person is someone I sort of cartoonise, Boy George, I see him as a cartoon character'

The filmmakers have yet to find someone to play him, but there’ll be plenty of material to go on - 150 million album sales, his status as a fashion and music icon, his DJ career.

And the lows of his drug addiction and his jail term in 2008 for false imprisonment.

He is very much a different person now, he says, and even though he is a having a film made about him, he does not like to dwell on the past.

In fact he says the Boy George figure that became a huge star in the 80s (many of us can perhaps recall seeing him on Top of the Pops that first time and being fixated on his astonishing look) is now to him something of a cartoon character.

But one nonetheless indelibly printed on British popular culture.

The concert at Kenwood House is one of a series he is doing this summer, part of live music's big comeback - and his as well.