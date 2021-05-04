Britney Spears has criticised documentaries about her singing career and life in the spotlight as "so hypocritical", by focusing on the "most traumatic" times of her life.

The pop star, who has been subject to a conservatorship since 2008 when she had a public breakdown captured by paparazzi cameras, is at the forefront of two recent films, one by the New York Times and one by the BBC.

The documentaries look at her career in the spotlight as well as mental health struggles which eventually led to her father Jamie obtaining joint control of her estate, 13 years ago alongside a wealth management company, despite Spears asking for him to be ousted from his role.

The New York Times’ Framing Britney Spears explored the singer’s meteoric rise and subsequent struggles under the tabloid glare, as well as the #FreeBritney campaign by fans.

The BBC’s The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash And A Conservatorship also examined the conservatorship and featured interviews with make-up artist Billy Brasfield, her former choreographer Brian Friedman, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton and lawyer Lisa MacCarley.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Ms Spears - who has not been involved with either of the documentaries, hit out at them for "criticis[ing] the media and then do the same thing?????"

Ms Spears condemned the documentaries on Instagram for focusing "the most negative and traumatising times" in her life from more than 10 years ago.

"I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life ... I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative !!!!"

These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing Britney Spears

Ms Spears wrote on Instagram: "Geez !!!! 2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS!!!!

"So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life … what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!!

"These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing?????

"Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life … I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative!!!!

"I mean … isn’t this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago????"

Jamie Spears oversees Britney's personal and financial affairs. Credit: AP

The lengthy caption accompanied a video of Spears dancing and she went on to list a number of positive things that are happening for her.

She said: "I have so many trips I’m looking forward to taking this summer and I can’t wait to dance in different studios!!!!

"I’m hoping to get a miniature koi pond in my backyard as well!!!! I know I’m weird but hey … it’s the little things you know … and I’m so grateful for my beautiful backyard!!!!"

Ms Spears also appeared to dismiss a fan theory that has been perpetuated by Brasfield, that Spears is not in control of her Instagram page.

She wrote: "PSSSS I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly very confused!!! This is my Instagram!!!!"

She also appeared to confirm she has now watched Framing Britney Spears, which includes an interview with a paparazzi who claimed Spears did not mind him filming her, writing: “PSSSSS no paparazzi guy … I didn’t want you and your crew following me around !!!!”

This is not the first time Ms Spears has used her social media accounts to respond to the media's interest in her life.

In March, she said she had been "embarrassed" by Framing Britney Spears and had "cried for two weeks" as a result.

Last week the singer's lawyer said Spears had requested to speak directly about her conservatorship in court.

Ms Spears is currently locked in a legal battle with her father Jamie over her conservatorship.

He used to oversee both her personal and financial affairs before stepping down from his role over the former due to ill health.

In November last year, the singer had asked a court in Los Angeles to prevent her father from returning to his conservator role - which has given him broad control over her life and career for 12 years.

But the judge declined to suspend James Spears from arrangement, despite his daughter telling lawyers she is "afraid of her father".

The singer entered into the agreement in 2008 after suffering mental health struggles.