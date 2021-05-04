Just a "few days" remain before the British public finds out if it can book holidays abroad this month, a senior minister has said, after Boris Johnson gave hope that "some" foreign trips will be permitted.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said government plans set out "very shortly" will "cover what is happening from May 17 onwards", so people have the "details they need" to book a holiday.

A traffic light system for travel destinations is expected to be revealed in "early May", according to the government, ahead of England taking its next step out of lockdown on May 17 - as set out in the PM's roadmap.

Asked when people can begin to start planning holidays, she said: "I'd urge people to wait a few days until we have that announcement."

Liz Truss on when people can book holidays:

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Ms Truss's remarks follow those of the prime minister, who said on Saturday that he does want to see "some opening up" of foreign travel on May 17," but added: "I don't think the people of this country want to see an influx of disease from anywhere else."

He said the government will be "saying more as soon as we can".

During a visit to Hartlepool, where there's a by-election on Thursday, Mr Johnson added: "I think that there will be some openings up on the 17th but we have got to be cautious, we have got to be sensible, we have got to make sure we don't see the virus coming back in."

When plans are set out, countries around the world will be designated either 'green, amber or red' depending on factors including a nation's vaccination rates, coronavirus infection levels and the prevalence of new variants of Covid-19.

Watch: Boris Johnson says there will be 'some opening up' of foreign travel:

play-icon Created with Sketch.

The rules for people returning from each category are:

Green: There is no need to self-isolate. Take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on day two of your arrival in the UK.

Amber: Self-isolate for 10 days, unless you receive a negative result from a test taken at least five days after arrival. Take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.

Red: Spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel. Take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.

Newspaper reports claim Portugal, Malta and Gibraltar are likely to be on the green list, while more popular destinations such as Spain, Greece and France are likely to start off amber before moving to green. The European Commission said it would ease restrictions on travel to the bloc amid progressing Covid-19 vaccination campaigns and lower infection rates.

The EU is proposing "to allow entry to the EU for non-essential reasons not only for all persons coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation, but also all people who have received the last recommended dose of an EU-authorised vaccine".

Listen to the ITV News Politics Podcast: