The Duchess of Sussex has written her first children’s book inspired by the relationship between Prince Harry and Archie.

The Bench is about the “special bond between father and son – as seen through a mother’s eyes” and will be published on June 8 by Puffin, an imprint of Penguin Random House Children’s UK.

Meghan said: “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story.”

The book is illustrated by award-winning artist Christian Robinson and Meghan will narrate the audiobook.

She said: “Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.

The Royal Rota - Listen in for the latest discussions on the Royal Family

“My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

A preview of the book features an illustration of a mother in tears as she watches her husband, a soldier, throwing his son in the air, alongside the words: “Looking out at my love and our beautiful boy. And here in the window I'll have tears of great joy..."

Archie celebrates his second birthday on Thursday and the Sussexes are expecting a little girl in the summer.

Meghan's book deal comes after the couple signed lucrative contracts with Netflix and Spotify, reported to be worth more than $100 million.