The Royal Marines have teamed up with a jet suit manufacturer to test their product off the south coast of the United Kingdom.

Footage shows a Maritime Boarding Operation exercise where a Marine wearing the Gravity Industries jet suit flies over boats and lands on a ship. Usually, the Marines would fast-rope down from a helicopter, but using a jet suit is faster and safer.

Gravity said the suit can fly up to 12,000 feet in the air and up to 80mph.