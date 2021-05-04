play-icon Created with Sketch.

ITV News UK Editor Paul Brand hears from pro-Scottish Independence supporters on why they feel now is their crucial moment

Boris Johnson is a "great asset" to the pro-independence movement in Scotland, voters have told ITV News.

Their comments come as the result of this week's elections for the Scottish Parliament could have a huge impact on the rest of the UK.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) is hoping to win an outright majority and put further pressure on Westminster to allow a Second Independence Referendum.

The vote for Scottish separation was higher in Dundee than anywhere else in 2014. That referendum was billed as a "once in a generation" vote but the question in this election is whether so much as changed since then, does that mean the time has come again?

Those on the pro-independence side have had thousands join them following the general election and Brexit referendum.

A voter in Dundee tells ITV News Boris Johnson is a 'great asset' to pro-Independence voters

When ITV News UK Editor Paul Brand asked a voter whether the Covid pandemic has reinforced their opinions on pro-Independence, they said: "We've been saying for a long time that Scotland could do things differently.

"And suddenly this is actually show not tell, you know we're actually seeing that we can make decisions at the best interest of our communities."

Another voter echoed her opinion saying: "I think the Scottish government has definitely handled Covid so much better than Boris Johnson has."

When asked whether Boris Johnson is their biggest asset in getting independence, he said: "Yes he is a great asset for us, we want him to stay.

"Maybe they could make Rees-Mogg the minister in charge of Scotland that would be even better," he quipped.

The pandemic has shown how Scotland can do things differently, one voter said

Another voter told ITV News: "I remember waking up the day after the referendum feeling glad that we had voted no.

"But since then we have had the Brexit referendum and Brexit eventually made me decide that the people of Scotland should be deciding our control, not governments we don't vote for."

Paul Brand also spoke to university students who feel the same arguments remain at play.

ITV News spoke to students in Dundee who have mixed opinions about the State of the Union.

"My heart says that independence would give us an opportunity for our independent views to be listened to but we're not a big enough or strong enough country that it would ever work," one student said.

Another student added: "I just feel like it could be a bit too soon to vote to have an independence referendum so soon again."

A third student said: "I don't think Englanders treat Scottish people so well, and sometimes vice versa as well. It's a nice idea being united, but are we really?"

The main parties standing in the Scottish Parliamentary elections are the SNP, the Conservatives, Labour, Alba, the Lib Dems and the Scottish Greens.