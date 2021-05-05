Levi's advert star Nick Kamen dies aged 59

Model Nick Kamen, who shot to fame with an iconic Levi's advert in the 80s, has died.

Boy George has led the tributes for Kamen, calling him "the most beautiful and sweetest man".

He was 59.

Kamen starred in a 1985 Levi's advert, in which he takes off his shirt and jeans while filling a washing machine at a launderette, all to the soundtrack of Marvin Gaye's 'I Heard It Through The Grapevine'.

Watch the advert that is still remembered today, 36 years later

Essex-born Kamen, who was considered Madonna's protégé, reached number 5 in the UK charts with his song Each Time You Break My Heart, which was produced by Madonna herself.

TV Presenter Lizzie Cundy posted on Twitter: "Heartbroken. Beautiful inside and out. Rest in peace dear Nick."

Listen to our entertainment podcast Unscripted with Arts Editor Nina Nannar