Peloton recalls treadmills after injuries and child's death

Peloton is recalling treadmills over safety concerns, after a number of injuries and the death of a child in the US.

The fitness firm is recalling its Tread and Tread+ treadmills.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said the child who died after being pulled under a Peloton treadmill was six years old. The treadmill was a Tread+ sold only in the US.

Peloton has received 72 other reports of adults, children, pets or other items being pulled under the treadmill. Of those, 29 were children who were left with injuries, including broken bones and cuts.

The safety commission warned on April 17 that people with children and pets should stop using the Peloton Tread+ treadmill after the fatal incident.

The Peloton Tread+ treadmill Credit: PA

It also posted a video on YouTube showing another child being pulled under a treadmill. The child appears to crawl out from under the equipment with no serious injuries.

At the time, Peloton defended its products saying the warning was "inaccurate and misleading". CEO John Foley also said he had “no intention" of recalling the treadmills.

But on Wednesday, Mr Foley apologised and said the company “made a mistake” in its initial response to the safety commission's warning.

“We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset,” he said.

“For that, I apologise.”

The touchscreen on the UK-sold Tread device can also detach and fall, the US' safety commission warned.

Peloton has received 18 reports of the Tread touchscreen loosening and six reports of the touchscreen detaching and falling.

There have been reports of minor injuries such as cuts and bruises in the UK and Canada.

People who have the treadmill are being asked to stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund by November 6, 2022.

Peloton recalls treadmills over risk of injury Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Those who want to keep their equipment are being urged to move it to a room where children or pets cannot access it and have it updated so a passcode is required to unlock it.

Peloton is best known for its exercise bikes. Demand for its equipment soared during the pandemic as gyms closed and people began working out at home.

In the last three months of 2020, the company brought in more than $1 billion in revenue, more than double what it made the year before.

But shares for the New York-based company sunk more than 10% after the recall was announced on Wednesday.