ITV News Correspondent Lucy Watson meets Bradford's legendary tailor

Bradford's Ray Lister is a tailor in demand.

At 82-years-old he had already retired, having started the trade at just 15 and run his own business for 60 years, but now he's back.

"I said I'd come in for a day - and then it led to Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. And I don't know where it's going to lead to now," he told ITV News.

He's tailored for boxing stars, political stalwarts, and national treasures - and he's showing no signs of downing his tools anytime soon.