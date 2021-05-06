A further 13 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK total to 127,583.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 152,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Government also said that, as of 9am on Thursday, there had been a further 2,613 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

It brings the total to 4,428,553.

England

There were 2,194 new coronavirus cases in England, taking the total count up to 3,869,113 since the outbreak.

There were also 12 new deaths recorded.

Scotland

No new deaths were reported in Scotland and 283 positive tests were recorded.

This leaves the death toll unchanged at 7,660 and puts total cases since the outbreak at 227,012.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said there have been 102 positive cases and no deaths reported in past 24 hours.

Wales

In Wales, one new death was reported, taking the overall toll up to 5,552. Cases increased by 34 to 211,726.

