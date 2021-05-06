Indian Covid variant 'highly likely' to be declared variant of concern

An Indian Covid variant, which has been found in the UK, is "highly likely" to be declared a variant of concern, according to reports.

The coronavirus strain was first discovered in India in March.

Cases of the Covid-19 variant have been found in the UK, with the most recent being seven cases identified in Northern Ireland on Thursday. In late April, eight were also found in Wales.

Cases of the variant have been found in schools, care homes and places of worship in the North West, London and the East Midlands, largely linked to travel, Channel 4 News has reported.

Cases have also been recorded in England and Scotland.

It has been reported that the India variant is "highly likely" to be elevated from a variant under investigation to a variant of concern, according to Channel 4 News.

Although cases of the strain in the UK remain relatively low, the change means Public Health England (PHE) can escalate its response. This could include surge testing in areas where the variant is found.

There are three related variants first seen in India which have been detected in the UK. The one dubbed B.1617.2 is the one that could be declared a variant of concern.

The two others are B1617.1 and B1617.3.

There have been at least 48 clusters of B1617.2, although overall numbers remain small, according to Channel 4 News.

PHE said updates on the number of cases that were scheduled to be released on Thursday have been delayed due to “processing issues”.

According to the most recent data by PHE, there have been 193 confirmed cases of the B1617.1 variant, up by 61 since the last update on April 21.

The first report on the B1617.2 variant shows 202 cases, and the first report on the B1617.3 variant shows just five cases.

In internal PHE documents, dated to May 5 and seen by The Guardian, the risk of the variant B1617.2 to public health is “high”.

Dr Deepti Gurdasani, a clinical epidemiologist and senior lecturer at Queen Mary University of London, told The Guardian that “at the current doubling rate (B1617.2) could easily become dominant in London by the end of May or early June”.

Northern Ireland chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said the latest news that there have been seven cases of the B1617.2 variant identified was “not entirely unexpected” and that plans were in place “for such an eventuality”.

Health experts said they “haven’t seen any hint” that currently known variants can fully evade the effectiveness of existing coronavirus vaccines.

The Department of Health and Social Care and PHE have been contacted for comment.