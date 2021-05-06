play-icon Created with Sketch.

How will voters in England decide? ITV News Political Correspondent Dan Hewitt looks at the key areas where voters headed to the polls

Polling stations have closed for voters to cast their ballots following a bumper set of elections across Great Britain dubbed 'Super Thursday'.

The fate of the United Kingdom was a key issue in Wales and Scotland as voters headed to the polls, with the future of the Labour Party tested across the country.

In the Scotland, 65 is the magic number for an overall majority at Holyrood.

There's little doubt the SNP will win overall, but by how much could determine whether a second independence referendum is on the cards.

Who were the Scots deciding the future of Hollyrood, and maybe the union, today? ITV News UK Editor Paul Brand finds out

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon’s push for a second independence referendum means the stakes are high in the Holyrood contest, with results expected to be announced on Friday and Saturday.

The SNP is expected to emerge again as the largest party in the Scottish Parliament after the election, but it wants to win an overall majority of MSPs as it pushes for a second independence referendum – something which polls suggest remains in the balance.

Mr Johnson has refused to countenance another referendum, setting up the potential for constitutional fireworks over the coming years if Ms Sturgeon gets the outcome she desires.

The SNP leader insisted her focus would be on tackling coronavirus and rebuilding the economy.

But “when the Covid crisis has passed, we will give the people of Scotland the opportunity to decide if they want the recovery to be in the hands of the likes of Boris Johnson and the austerity-driven Tories, or to put Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands with independence”.

It could be all change in Wales - both for Labour's historic majority in the country, and opinions on devolution.

For the first time 16 and 17-year-olds were allowed to vote in the Senedd Election.

An exclusive poll by ITV Wales suggests Labour are on course to lose a number of seats to the Conservatives in the Senedd, but are still projected to win the election.

What impact will votes in Wales and Scotland have on the union?

In England, as well as local council and mayoral contests, all eyes will be on Hartlepool's parliamentary by-election.

It will be one of the first indications of whether Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer has been able to turn around his party’s fortunes in its former northern heartlands, or whether Boris Johnson’s demolition of the so-called “red wall” continues.

The Hartlepool Bookmakers have made Tory Jill Mortimer favourite to take the seat in a rare by-election victory for a governing party.

A result is expected shortly before dawn on Friday.

As polls closed on Thursday night, Libby Weiner was in Hartlepool assessing the mood

The impact of coronavirus has meant a bumper set of elections – including contests postponed from 2020 – and logistical difficulties for electoral administrators.

Covid measures will also impact on the vote counts, meaning results may take longer to come through than in previous years.

The new Hartlepool MP is expected to be announced in the early hours of Friday, with the Welsh Senedd results due by the end of the day.

The results of the Scottish Parliamentary elections are expected on Saturday evening, as are the results of the London mayoral race.

The other mayoral and other English local election results are expected to be announced through Saturday, while the outcomes of the police and crime commissioner elections may not be known until Monday.