A further 15 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, according to the latest figures from the UK government.

It bring the total death toll - of those who died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus - to 127,598.

Alongside the latest death figures, the government said a further 2,490 lab-confirmed cases of the virus had been recorded, bringing the total to 4,431,043.

The latest figures come as the coronavirus reproduction number, or R value, in England is between 0.8 and 1.

Last week, the figure was between 0.8 and 1.1.

R represents the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect.

England

In England, another 2,142 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

A further 13 deaths were reported, bringing the nation's death toll to 112,238.

Scotland

One person has died after contracting coronavirus in Scotland as the country reports 236 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus is at 68, with 8 of those being treated in intensive care.

Wales

There have been a further 47 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 211,773.

Public Health Wales reported no deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,552.

Northern Ireland

A further death has been reported in Nothern Ireland and another 65 people have tested positive for Covid-19.