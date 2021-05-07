Live: ‘Green list’ of holiday destinations for travellers in England announced

Portugal, Australia, New Zealand and Israel are among the countries which are on England's travel green list, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

The ban on non-essential travel abroad from England is expected to be lifted on May 17 as part of Boris Johnson's coronavirus roadmap, paving the way for summer getaways for holidaymakers.

The Covid travel system will list countries as green, amber or red, with anyone returning from a green list country not required to enter any form of quarantine.

Brits travelling to destinations on the green list from England will not need to isolate on their return, but they will need to take a Covid test before and after their trip.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have not confirmed when they might ease their Covid travel rules.

Tourists relax in the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, Iceland. Credit: AP

Which countries are on the 'green list'?

Australia

Brunei

Faroe Islands

Falkland Islands

Gibraltar

Iceland

Israel

New Zealand

Portugal including Madeira and Azores

Singapore

People who are travelling to countries on the green list will still need to take a Covid test up to 72 hours before their return travel, and a single PCR test on or before day two of their arrival into England.

Currently, PCR tests alone typically cost £120 each, although several travel companies offer them for £60.

Tui, the UK’s largest holiday company, is to offer coronavirus tests from just £20 to green list countries in a bid to "make travel a possibility".

People in England will be able to travel to Australia from May 17. Credit: AP

The green travel list is due to be reviewed every few weeks, so it is anticipated other popular holiday destinations such as Spain, France and mainland Greece could make the list by the end of June.

Speaking at a Downing Street press briefing, Mr Shapps said the removal of international travel restrictions on May 17 was "necessarily cautious".

He added: "We must make sure the countries we reconnect with are safe."

What is the traffic light system and how will it work?

The government will use the traffic light system and put every nation in a category depending on their current Covid situation.

Assessments will be based on a range of factors, including the proportion of a country’s population which has been vaccinated, rates of infection, emerging new variants and the country’s access to reliable scientific data and genomic sequencing.

Sun umbrellas are spread apart on the sand at the Carcavelos beach, outside Lisbon. Credit: AP

What are the rules for people returning from each category?

Green: There is no need to self-isolate. Take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on day two of your arrival in the UK.

Amber: Self-isolate for 10 days, unless you receive a negative result from a test taken at least five days after arrival. Take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.

Red: Spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel. Take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.

How can you get the vaccine passport for foreign travel if you've had two doses?

People who have had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine will be able to use the NHS app to demonstrate their status, the Department of Transport has confirmed.

People who do not have the app will be able to request an NHS letter from Monday May 17.